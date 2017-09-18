388: Why Building Bridges Will Get You To Your Destination Faster Than Burning Them by Shawn and Michelle Poe

By Simon Chan

Have a solution for people’s pain. Shawn and Michelle Poe show us that when you know people’s pain, you know how to bless them. Also, why you need to share everything with everyone.

Who is Shawn and Michelle Poe?

Shawn and Michelle Poe had successful careers and everything looked amazing from the outside. Shawn had an MBA, a Series 7 and 66 security licenses and managed the cash movement for Citigroup, ranging from $4 billion to $40 billion per day.

Michelle was a Top National Wholesale Mortgage Rep for over 10 years.

However, they were both working too many hours and when the mortgage world was collapsing, Shawn was faced with the tough emotional decision to lay off people at Citibank. Both Shawn and Michelle were working long hours for less pay and less time with their children.

They got introduced to network marketing and in less than a year, their entire world changed for the better. They both became full time MLM leaders and no longer work for corporate America. They’ve been with only one company and have made almost $2 million in earnings in the last six years. Their organization has done over $35.5 million in sales, and over 80% of their 23,000 people are customers.

Shawn and Michelle have 2 kids and have been married for over 13 years. They live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Favorite Quote

Michelle: “It is in the moments of decision that your destiny is shaped” (Tony Robbins)

Shawn: “What would you sacrifice for a greater life? Only you can guarantee to pay the price for a greater life”

Must Read Book

It’s Not About You by Bob Burg and John David Mann

The Greatest Networker in the World by John Milton Fogg

Recommended Online App

WhatsApp

Youtube

Recommended Prospecting Tool Zoom Meeting

Youtube

