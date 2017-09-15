387: Why Relationship Building Is The Gateway To Success by Jesse Macpherson

By Simon Chan

Never stop growing. Jesse Macpherson shows us that life is all about love and relationships, and if you don’t nurture your relationships, then it’s a life not worth living. Also, why you should never stop learning.

Who is Jesse Macpherson?

Jesse Macpherson started his MLM journey at 19 years old and earned his first $100,000 a year when he turned 23.

Currently, he’s a multiple 6 figure earner at his company and has a team of over 88,000 customers and distributors.

Favorite Quote

“You can’t go back, you must go forward. If you go forward, failure is not an option. If failure is not an option, success is inevitable.” (Artemus)

Must Read Book

The 5 Levels of Leadership by John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Company App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom Meeting

Facebook

Youtube

