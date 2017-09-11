385: Why Techno-Babble Is Killing Your Business And Your Success by Kim Klaver

By Simon Chan

Once you know who you are looking for, the rest of the world will help you find them. Kim Klaver shows us that if you’re leading with the name of your product or your company, you’re basically speaking Greek. Also, why people will never care about what you have to offer without caring for the outcome of using it first.

Who is Kim Klaver?

Kim Klaver graduated from Harvard University and is a trainer and MLM leader who has been at the top of 5 network marketing companies for over 27 years.

She’s an advocate for people who want to grow a real business with regular customers and is the author of the best selling book, “If My Product’s So Great, How Come I Can’t Sell It?”

Favorite Quote

“Whatsoever depends on conditions has no intrinsic existence” (Buddhist Quote)

Must Read Book

Right or Almost Right by John Haremza

Anything by Jim Rohn

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Contact Info

Kimklaver.me

Facebook

help@kimklaveracademy.com

