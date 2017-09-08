384: How To Achieve Top 1% Status In The Industry by Anna Lozano

By Simon Chan

Learning the skills in network marketing are the easy things in this industry. Anna Lozano shows us that until you start to focus on your mindset and on breaking the things that hold you back, you won’t be in the top one percent. Also, tips for moms on how to build their business.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.

Who is Anna Lozano?

Anna Lozano started network marketing in 2010 as a part time hustle while climbing the Corporate ladder as a marketing and sales professional. She quickly realized that this was her vehicle to time and financial freedom, and for making a global impact.

In 2011, she was fired from her corporate career and never turned back. In 2013, her husband retired from his corporate banking career and joined forces with Anna!

To date, they’ve earned over $1M in network marketing and took 2016 off, enjoying their residual income as they welcomed their daughter Maya into the world!

This is Anna’s second time on MLM Nation. To check out her first time on MLM Nation and her complete story, go to Episode 241.

Favorite Quote

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude” (Maya Angelou)

Must Read Book

The Code of the Extraordinary Mind by Vishen Lakhiani

Loveability by Dr. Robert Holden

Recommended Online App

Zoom Meeting

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Annalozano.com

Facebook

Facebook

Instagram

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/384-anna-lozano/