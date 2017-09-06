383: The Importance Of Your Story While In Pursuit Of The Glory by Faustin Chopra

By Simon Chan

No other industry is going to have someone who is clearing six to seven figures at your door, sleeping on your couch, and taking the time, energy and effort to help you cultivate and grow yourself. Faustin Chopra shows us that you need to help people find themselves. Also, why you need to connect with people, instead of just pushing for a close.

Who is Faustin Chopra?

Faustin Chopra is a 25 year old entrepreneur based in Southern California.

His story isn’t the most conventional…

He wasn’t an overnight MLM success… Actually it took him 4 years and over 10 companies before he found a place he could call home and fully plant his flag.

He’s gone from living on a couch and washing dishes in the shower for a year with his fiancé, to now living in Beverly Hills clearing multiple six figures in network marketing.

His goal is to generate 100 six figure earners in his organization in the next year through his platform, Pangaea Alliance, a movement established around integrity, authenticity, balance and EMPOWERMENT.

Faustin’s goal is to teach people to leverage their story for their glory and to be selfishly selfless and authentic at all times.

Favorite Quote

“The greater the glory, the greater the story”

Must Read Book

The Holy Bible

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Facebook

Phone: 909-224-2421

