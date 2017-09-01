381: How To Follow Your Dreams Without Giving Into Pressure by Summer Jeronimo

By Simon Chan

For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-discipline. Summer Jeronimo shows us how to control our thoughts. Also, why keeping friends first and business second will yield you business partners that will follow you for a lifetime.

Who is Summer Jeronimo?

Summer Jeronimo has built over a team of 43,000 distributors and helped over 20 families earn six figures in network marketing.

She’s been featured on Success from Home Magazine numerous times and shared the stage with top leaders like John Maxwell, Randy Gage and Sarah Robbins.

Favorite Quote

“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed” (Proverbs 11:25)

Must Read Book

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

1 on 1 meetings

Video

Contact Info

Summerjeronimo.com

Facebook

