379: Why A Strong “Why” And Consistent Action Will Take Your Business Farther Than Any Other Fuel by Allan and Nicole Blain

By Simon Chan

Don’t assume that money and position brings happiness and fulfillment. Allan and Nicole Blain show us that it’s not a matter of when and where to do the business, but understanding that You are the business! Also, why you need to give people an opportunity to say “No.”

Who is Allan and Nicole Blain?

Allan and Nicole Blain have been raving fans of their company’s product for over 15 years, but never did network marketing. This all changed when they decided to go all in and build a business 2 ½ years ago.

Once they got started, they were able to hit a 6 figure income in just 16 months and became the fastest growing distributors in all of North America for their company. They’ve won numerous awards and they did this even though they live in a small town of only 2,500 people in northeastern Washington State.

One of Allan and Nicole’s biggest successes and what they’re most proud of is that Sept 2017 will mark their 25th anniversary and have 6 children that they home school.

Favorite Quote

“Everything is on the other side of fear” (Jack Canfield)

“Everything is hard until it gets easy”

“If you do what’s easy, life will be hard, If you do what’s hard, life will be easier”

“Action cures all problems”

Must Read Book

Purple Cow by Seth Godin

Rise of the Entrepreneur by Eric Worre

Holy Bible

The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Recommended Online App

Zoom Meeting

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Company Webinar

Contact Info

Facebook

Facebook

