375: How To Create The Type Of Life You Envision by Cayla Craft

By Simon Chan

Feed your focus and starve your distractions. Cayla Craft shows us that if you don’t give to yourself everyday and fill up, you won’t be able to give to others. Also, how to use Facebook to recruit.

Who is Cayla Craft?

Cayla Craft is a former ER nurse that got started in network marketing in her early 20s. By the time she was 26, she was able to quit her job and then became a millionaire at 27 years old.

She’s a mother of 3 and what she’s most proud of is the fact that not only has she been successful but she’s co-created twenty-five 6 figure earners in her business.

Favorite Quote

“Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us” (Hebrews 12:1)

Must Read Book

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

HOW TO DELIVER A TED TALK by Jeremey Donovan

Recommended Online App

Marco Polo App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Evernote

Zoom Meeting

