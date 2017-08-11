372: Three Mindset Shifts That Will Take Your Business To A Whole New Level by Miguel Carrasco

By Simon Chan
Learn something and teach it to others. Miguel Carrasco shows us how to leverage social in order to build your business. Also, how to create the type of content that others cannot resist sharing.
Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.
Who is Miguel Carrasco?
Miguel Carrasco was a successful IT consultant who had never heard the term “network marketing”. However, after a health scare, Miguel chose to do something and lost 80 pounds with these health products. Miguel decided to share his story in hopes that it would inspire others to lead a more health life.
Today, Miguel is a top leader in his company, Executive Leader with a total downline of just over 20,000 coaches. His wife and him have earned over a million dollars in less than three years. They’re the top earners in Canada and built his entire business leveraging social media.
Favorite Quote
“Skate where the puck is going, not where it is” (Wayne Gretzky)
Must Read Book
Personal Power by Tony Robbins
Recommended Online App
Evernote
Dropbox
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Yourself. You are your best tool!
Contact Info
What Did You Learn?
Thanks for joining me on the show.
So what did you learn?
If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.
Do you have any thoughts or comments?
Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.
Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.
Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.
Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes
Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher
Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)
The post 372: Three Mindset Shifts That Will Take Your Business To A Whole New Level by Miguel Carrasco appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.