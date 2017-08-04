369: How To Go From Sitting In The Stands, To Winning In The Game Of Network Marketing by Matthew Harris

By Simon Chan

If you are not willing to go through disappointments, you will not be able to celebrate success. Matthew Harris shows us that leadership development is a three-step process. Also, why you can’t lead anyone unless you lead yourself first.

Who is Matthew Harris?

Matthew Harris grew up in South Africa and moved to the United States in the year 2000 to pursue the American Dream. He discovered network marketing and struggled for years before he finally found “success.”

However, Matthew’s success ended in disappointment as 3 companies in a row were shut down or went out of business. Matthew promised he would never do MLM again but later on realized he could never leave the profession so he decided to give it one more shot. In his current company, Matthew made over $250,000 and built a team of 10,000 people in his first 6 months.

Favorite Quote

“Dream and find a way”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Home meetings and Video

Contact Info

Facebook

