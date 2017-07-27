366: The Power Formula That Will Yield You Massive Success In Your Business by Nicola Smith-Jackson

By Simon Chan

As a business owner, you have to figure out what cycle you’re in and think of ways you can still move your business ahead. Nicola Smith-Jackson shows us how to move your business forward during slow cycles. Also, how to truly own your life.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Nicola Smith-Jackson?

Nicola Smith-Jackson is a wife, mother of 4, former hair stylist and a real estate professional before she discovered network marketing.

She had faced numerous personal challenges after having to bury 3 children, not being able to pay the bills and wondering if there would ever be a better day. But it’s with these experiences that she developed a tremendous desire to succeed.

Today, she’s a top MLM leader who’s built a sales force of over 300,000 people in more than 30 countries.

Nicola’s passion is to teach others how to make winning a habit and is known for building big teams of motivated and committed entrepreneurs.

Favorite Quote

“You have to want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe”

Must Read Book

The Ultimate Guide to Network Marketing by Dr. Joe Rubino

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Successwithnicola.com

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 366: The Power Formula That Will Yield You Massive Success In Your Business by Nicola Smith-Jackson appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/366-nicola-smith-jackson/