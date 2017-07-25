365: Why Conviction And Passion Work Synergistically With Success by Caius Hale

By Simon Chan

Effort and work ethic trumps talent and any marketing material. If you just put effort for long enough, you’re going to win. Caius Hale shows us that all out massive action is irreplaceable. Also, why you need to talk to more people than anyone else.

Here’s your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Caius Hale?

Caius Hale grew up in a small town in Wales, in the UK and was one of 7 children. He didn’t grow up wealthy and eventually became a fireman for 14 years. When he decided to do network marketing instead of being a fireman, his friends thought he was crazy to give up his comfortable fireman income.

Caius built his business with very little help and faced tremendous challenges in a new market, but was able to hit multiple six figures in less than 2 years.

Caius motto is to help the little guy, and the most important thing is that everyone on the team wins. He calls his style of leadership different and without the nonsense. You’re going to either love him or hate him.

Favorite Quote

“Work your face off” (Eric Worre)

“If we get on the treadmill together, there’s two things: You’re getting off first, or I’m going to die” (Will Smith)

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

The Road Less Traveled by Scott Peck

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

None, just get people on the phone.

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 365: Why Conviction And Passion Work Synergistically With Success by Caius Hale appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/365-caius-hale/