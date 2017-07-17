361: How To Dominate The Industry Of Network Marketing Through Blogging by Tanya Aliza

By Simon Chan

Leaders don’t quit when things don’t work out at first, they continue to look for ways to make it happen. Tanya Aliza shows us how to build online. Also, how to attract people to your brand.

Who is Tanya Aliza?

Tanya Aliza is a former burnt out Finance Specialist who finally escaped the corporate rate race and now lives a life that most people dream of.

She loves the beach, flips flops, Greek food and her amazing husband Cesar!

Tanya got started in the Networking Marketing Profession in 2009 and did pretty well and then really took her business to the next level when she started to leverage social media and her blog in 2010.

Tanya’s passion is teaching entrepreneurs and network marketers how to position themselves as an irresistible Authority that people can’t resist joining, using Social Media.

Favorite Quote

“Whether you think you can or can’t, you’re right” (Henry Ford)

Must Read Book

The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod

The Miracle Morning for Network Marketers by Hal Elrod

Influence by Robert Cialdini

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Facebook Messenger

Word Swag

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Personally recorded video presentation for people who are interested in the business

Corporate video for people who are interested in the product

Contact Info

Tanyaaliza.com

Facebook

Tanya@TanyaAliza.com

What Did You Learn?

