360: Why Systems Are The Blueprints That Help You Build A Successful Business by Matthew Rosa

By Simon Chan

It’s not what you can do in this industry, it’s what you can teach. Matthew Rosa shows us how to build a network marketing business the professional way. Also why it’s extremely crucial to launch your business continuously.

Who is Matthew Rosa?

Matthew Rosa had a very rough past growing up before he got started in MLM when he was only 20 years old. Matthew struggled for the first 3 years before he had his breakthrough.

Today, at only 24 years old, Matthew is one of the top earners in his company and recently hit a 6 figure a month position. He has over 14,000 customers in his organization.

Matthew has been touring and on the road for the past year and is driven by his passion to learn, learn and learn from all the great people he has met in this profession.

Favorite Quote

“Just Do It” (Phil Knight)

Must Read Book

Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook by Gary Vaynerchuk

The ONE Thing by Gary Keller

Millennials in Network Marketing by Christine Antignani Strate

Recommended Online App

Audible

Google Translate

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom Meeting

Video for follow-up

Contact Info

Instagram.com

Facebook

