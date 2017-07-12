359: Why Certainty Matters In Your Business by Emma Sneddon

By Simon Chan

People follow certainty, and I am certain! Emma Sneddon shows us how to build self-confidence. Also, the difference between having commitment versus having interest in your business.

Who is Emma Sneddon?

Emma Sneddon was working 100 hours a week at a corporate job when she discovered MLM. At the time she rarely saw her 3 kids and barely had any time to talk to her husband. In Emma’s own words, “my husband and I were like ships that passed in the night and we were stuck on the treadmill of work life.”

One day her personal trainer introduced Emma to her company’s product and she loved it. She trusted what her trainer said about the business opportunity so she figured she could earn some extra of money for Christmas.

Emma initially had a small goal of earning just £200 a month but once she got started she realized she could do great things if she really committed herself.

Once she made that commitment, Emma was able to shortly retire both she and her husband and spend time with their kids. Because of network marketing, she spends an additional 2,660 awake hours with her kids. She’s also a multiple six figure earner and a top leader in her company.

Emma’s mission is to help women to be financially independent, to stand on their own two feet, to have huge confidence and to live the life they truly deserve.

Favorite Quote

“You’ll worry less about what people think of you when you realize how seldom they do”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Youtube

Cozi App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Emmasneddon.com

Facebook

hello@emmasneddon.com

