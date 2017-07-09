358: How Letting Go Of Your Attachment To Results Will Lead To A Breakthrough In Your Business By Bryan and Ashley Strand

By Simon Chan

Everyone has something unique to provide, you just have to help them find what it is. Bryan and Ashley Strand show us how to incorporate your passion with your business.

Top performers in all professions have coaches. Whether you’re an actor like Tom Cruise… an athlete like Tiger Woods… an entertainer like Beyonce… Or a top earner in MLM. They all have coaches to continually improve their performance

All the top MLM leaders and successful distributors need coaches to continually improve their business. No matter what level or rank you are, I can coach you to your next milestone. Click HERE to see what is available.

Who is Bryan and Ashley Strand?

Bryan and Ashley Strand were working low paying jobs and unhappy with the direction their careers were going when started their network marketing career 7 years ago. At the time Bryan had gone to school for aviation and real estate while Ashley had a full scholarship to theatre school.

After spending the first three years in their business frustrated, confused, and disappointed, Bryan and Ashley finally found the combination of Mindset, Action, and Letting Go that took them to multiple six figures and fulfillment in their business. Today, their passion is to train and empower other distributors in the MLM profession.

Bryan and Ashley are blessed with a beautiful girl Zoey who’s 3 years old and are expecting a baby boy this July.

Favorite Quote

Bryan Strand: “If your business is not where you want it to be, it’s because you’re not where you need to be”

Ashley Strand: “Where focus goes, energy flows”

Must Read Book

Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz

The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz

Gorgias by Plato

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Google Calendar

Drop Box

Trello

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

unleashingyourdreams.com

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 358: How Letting Go Of Your Attachment To Results Will Lead To A Breakthrough In Your Business By Bryan and Ashley Strand appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/358-bryan-ashley-strand/