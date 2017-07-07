357: How To Become The Type Of Leader That Attracts Others And Builds A Consistent Residual Income by Steve Fisher

By Simon Chan

Things don’t always happen the way you want them to. Steve Fisher shows us how to become the leader you need to be in order to attract the right people to your team. Also the crucial cornerstone in leadership development and how to duplicate it.

Top performers in all professions have coaches. Whether you’re an actor like Tom Cruise… an athlete like Tiger Woods… an entertainer like Beyonce… Or a top earner in MLM. They all have coaches to continually improve their performance

All the top MLM leaders and successful distributors need coaches to continually improve their business. No matter what level or rank you are, I can coach you to your next milestone. Click HERE to see what is available.

Who is Steve Fisher?

Steve Fisher was laid off the Wednesday before Christmas of 2004 from a 17 year career with a major airline as a Sr. Analyst of Airport Operations. At the time, his wife was a stay-at-home mom and they had 3 young girls at home, a mortgage and 2 car loans!

It was a very scary time around their house, but a friend had recently introduced Steve to a network marketing company and it changed his life. Backed into a corner and with a lot of motivation to provide for his family, Steve was able to build a team of over 65,000 associates and a residual monthly income that exceeded his former yearly income.

Asides from being one of the top income earners at his MLM company, Steve is also the author of the Amazon #1 Best-seller, Residual Millionaire and started the Residual Millionaire Blog at steve-fisher.com. Steve also just launched the Residual Millionaire Podcast on iTunes.

Favorite Quote

“Be so good that you can’t be ignored” (Steve Martin)

Must Read Book

Success Is a Choice by Rick Pitino

Residual Millionaire by Steve Fisher

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Zoom Meeting

Contact Info

The Residual Millionaire Blog

The Residual Millionaire Podcast

steve@steve-fisher.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 357: How To Become The Type Of Leader That Attracts Others And Builds A Consistent Residual Income by Steve Fisher appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/357-steve-fisher/