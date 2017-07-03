355: How To Build A Social Media Community That Will Make You A Top Recruiter In Your Company By Melissa Fietsam

By Simon Chan

Stand out by doing things differently. Be a resource to teach people about the industry. Melissa Fietsam shows us how to simply focus on helping people. Also how to build communities using your customer groups.

If you want to learn tips and strategies on how to invite more prospects and sponsor more distributors you're invited to check out my FREE Sponsoring Workshop Webinar.

Who is Melissa Fietsam?

Melissa Fietsam dropped out of high school, was in a miserable marriage and was on WIC (a kind of welfare) until one day a social worker inspired her to do something with her life. Within 1 week of that conversation, she decided to divorce her husband and enroll in school.

Melissa eventually graduated from nursing school and became a registered nurse and a mother to 5 kids. Her nursing career was going great until she found herself working 60 plus hours a week and having no life. It was at this point that she had discovered direct selling.

Today, Melissa is a top recruiter and a leader for her company.

Favorite Quote

“You are not a product of your circumstances, you are a product of your decisions”

Must Read Book

The Traveler’s Gift by Andy Andrews

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

The Energy Bus by Jon Gordon

Take the Stairs by Rory Vaden

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Blogpost

Contact Info

directlysocial.com

Facebook

