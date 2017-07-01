354: Consistent Practices That Will Help You Build A Successful Team By Sabra McCraw

By Simon Chan

Do something consistently everyday. Sabra McCraw shows us how to attract people by being someone that others gravitate to.

Who is Sabra McCraw?

Before Sabra McCraw found network marketing, she spent many years working in various facets of the beauty industry while simultaneously co-writing and producing chart busting music in Texas.

Sabra joined her company 2 years ago and has risen to 6 Star Director and is a multiple six figure earner. Her passion is empowering others and showing them that anything is possible.

Favorite Quote

“P. I.G. M.I.O. – Pain is guaranteed, but misery is optional” (Sabra’s husband)

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Go for No! by Andrea Waltz and Richard Fenton

Fearless Networking by Todd Falcone

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Use anything that is available

Contact Info

gottru.com

sabramccraw@me.com

Phone: 903-227-5925

