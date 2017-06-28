353: How Knowing Our Numbers Helped Us Hit 6 Figures In 6 Months By Tina and Joe Gonzales

By Simon Chan

The fundamentals of our business has not changed. It’s still a relationship business. Tina and Joe Gonzales shows us the one thing about duplication that you need to know. Also the simple invite you can apply to you business or product.

Here's your chance to finally own my most treasured collection of network marketing training… Reports, Checklists, and Implementation guides. Literally everything I use to grow and operate my network marketing business.



Who is Tina and Joe Gonzales?

Tina and Joe Gonzales are full time leaders and have been in the network marketing profession for the past 6 years.

Joe was a former commercial real estate banker while Tina was a small business owner. They discovered the MLM profession after the recent banking and financial crisis.

In their first MLM business, Joe and Tina built a multiple 6 figure business in after their 3rd year. In their current company, they are Top earners and have earned over $100,000 in their first 6 months.

Favorite Quote

Joe Gonzales: “Success is nothing more than a few daily disciplines practiced everything single day” (Jim Rohn)

Tina: “People are waiting for you your success to outlast their fears”

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

First Steps to Wealth by Dani Johnson

Recommended Online App

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Contact Info

Facebook

buildwealthwithjoeandtina@gmail.com

Phone: (216) 288 1255

What Did You Learn?

