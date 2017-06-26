352: How to finally get unstuck from your current rank by Rio Gomez

By Simon Chan

Vision comes before commission. Rio Gomez shows us why we must always lead with the vision. Also what to do when your building in an area where there’s bad internet and sending material online is not an option.

Who is Rio Gomez?

Rio Gomez grew up in the smokey mountains in the Philippines from a poor family. He started working in third grade getting a job picking up garbage and that gave him enough money to pay for his tuition up to college.

Before he got started in network marketing he was making only $300 a month working as a supervisor in a semi conductor company.

Today, Rio is a Diamond Director and a six figure earner. He and his family live out in Pampanga in the Philippines.

Favorite Quote

“In every calamity there is always opportunity”

(Duard Ricalde)

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Video

Facebook

