351: The 3 Point Time Management System Do More In Less Time by Paul and Geraldine de Pablo

Think with your heart, energy won’t lie. Paul and geraldine show us the right attitude to have towards your prospects so they will WANT to do business with you. Also how to manage your time most effectively.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Paul and Geraldine de Pablo?

Paul and Geraldine de Pablo are 7 figure earners and have been full time MLM leaders for the past 7 years. They have over 80,000 distributors in 25 countries in their organization. Geraldine has been recognized as a top earning female in Latin America and has spoken at main events such as Most Powerful Women, Ambitious Women Conference, and ANMP.

Before network marketing, Geraldine was a psychologist working mainly with people who were sexually abused. Paul was an industrial engineer working in the water industry. They’ve been married over 25 years and have 3 children.

Favorite Quote

Geraldine: “Abundance is a natural right for all human beings”

Paul: “We’re looking for people who are looking”

Recommended Online App

No App

Recommended Prospecting Tool

A telephone call followed by a link

