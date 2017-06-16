348: How To Put a Modern Day Twist on Testimonials to Get Prospects Reaching Out to You by Justice Eagan

By Simon Chan

“Nobody cares what you have, until they believe you have a solution for a problem they’re having.” Justice Eagan shows us tips on how to pitch online without sounding salesy. And also, tips on how to pitch online without sounding salesy.

Who is Justice Eagan?

Justice Eagan got introduced to network marketing as a waiter but unfortunately made only $98 in his first 10 months. He didn’t want to quit and got interested in online marketing as a way to generate leads. Eventually Justice won many recruiting contests and became a top affiliate marketer as well.

Today, Justice provides tools and strategies for MLM distributors to generate leads and grow their businesses. He’s got this really cool Facebook story strategy that has been helping distributors get customers and attract curiosity to their businesses even though they don’t have any technical skills.

Favorite Quote

“The world is a feedback mechanism.” Robert Kiyosaki

Must Read Book

The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss

Recommended Online App

Zapier

Contact Info

JusticeEagan.com

Facebook

Email: Social Testimonial Profits

