346: Why Personal Development and Passion Can Change Your Life by Nina Moorer

By Simon Chan

“It’s not learning that’s difficult, it’s unlearning.” Nina Moorer shows us what new reps must do in the beginning of their business. And also, one word that is the formula for failure.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Nina Moorer?

Before Nina Moorer got started in network marketing, she worked as a cosmetologist for over 27 years. In her last MLM company, Nina was the only one in the history of the company to earn over $500k in less than 18 months and also lose over 100 pounds from the products.

In her current business, Nina was able to become the #1 producer in the entire company in just 180 days.

Favorite Quote

“It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark.” – Howard Ruff

Must Read Book

The Leadership Secrets of Jesus by Mike Murdock

Recommended Online App

MeetUp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Nina likes to share her company’s video and then gets them face to face

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

blingagain@gmail.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 346: Why Personal Development and Passion Can Change Your Life by Nina Moorer appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/346-nina-moorer/