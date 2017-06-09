345: How To Train Your Mind To Win by Tim Herr

By Simon Chan

“Don’t go after the money. Go after the growing of people and the money will chase you.” Tim Herr shows us how to tell when you’re truly committed to something. And also, how to create a large amount of leaders in your organization.

Who is Tim Herr?

Tim Herr has over 21 years of full time experience in the MLM profession. Currently he’s the Master Distributor at his company, a 7 figure ring earner and made over $1 million in commissions in 12 months.

Asides from network marketing, Tim has been married for 20 years and has 4 kids. He’s also coached youth sports for 11 years and lives in Southern California.

Favorite Quote

“A successful man can build a solid foundation on the brinks others have thrown at him.” -David Brinkley

Must Read Book

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

All tools work, just use them.

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

