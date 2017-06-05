343: How I Recruited 90 People In 90 Days by Catch Blackburn

By Simon Chan

“Get excited about the vehicle of network marketing!” Catch Blackburn shows us how to plant positive seeds on social media the right way. And also, his awesome “aha” moments that led him to sponsoring 90 people in 90 days.

Discover simon chan’s foolproof recipe for expanding your MLM business into new markets that’ll explode your downline, allow you to have fun while you travel and create a more stable long term residual income — Even if you can’t speak a second language nor know anyone that lives there! Get it HERE

Who is Catch Blackburn?

Catch Blackburn was handed a promotional CD in his early 20s about the power of residual income and developed a burning desire to grow his mindset, skills and his network. He joined his first MLM company a short time later and quickly went about ‘failing forward’, learning what ‘not’ to do to build a successful business.

With very little success and several companies later, he transferred his passion to focus on a career in sales, business coaching and personal development, which eventually led to starting his own traditional business.

It wasn’t until a tragic life event led Catch to consider the possibility of building a network marketing business again and in mid 2014, he recruited 96 people in 90 days to launch his business. He is now a multiple 6 figure income earner and is one of his company’s top trainers.

Catch is married with 3 kids & lives in Gold Coast, Australia.

Favorite Quote

“The truth is good enough.”

Must Read Book

The Next Millionaires by Paul Zane Pilzer

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Send a company video after adding them to a Facebook Group

Contact Info

Facebook

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 343: How I Recruited 90 People In 90 Days by Catch Blackburn appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/343-catch-blackburn/