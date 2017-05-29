340: Why Growth And Giving Are The Ingredients To Massive Success by AJ and Alyssa Jordan

By Simon Chan

“If you focus on growth, your goals will chase you by default.” AJ and Alyssa Jordan show us how to work together as a power couple. And also, why “Thanks for the 50..” will get your prospects attention.

If you want to learn tips and strategies on how to invite more prospects and sponsor more distributors you’re invited to check out my FREE Sponsoring Workshop Webinar.

Who is AJ and Alyssa Jordan?

AJ and Alyssa Jordan have 13 years of combined experience in the MLM profession.

AJ took 6 years before he had his major breakthrough in network marketing and believes servant leadership is the only way to success.

Alyssa has been retired from corporate America since the age of 24 and went full time in MLM after 7 months.

AJ and Alyssa live out in San Antonio, Texas.

Favorite Quote

AJ – “People don’t rise to the level of pressure, they fall to their level of training.”

Alyssa – “There’s nothing more common than unsuccessful men with talent.”

Must Read Book

The SPEED of TRUST by Stephen M .R. Covey

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen M .R. Covey

Recommended Online App

Dropbox

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Youtube

Contact Info

Facebook

Alyssa’s Facebook

AJ’s Facebook

Breakfast of Champions Call – 7:25am CST 712-775-7035 pin:234479#

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 340: Why Growth And Giving Are The Ingredients To Massive Success by AJ and Alyssa Jordan appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/340-aj-alyssa-jordan/