339: How To Out Hustle The Competition in 90 Days by Calvin Becerra

By Simon Chan

“Quit waiting, get going.” Calvin Becerra shares with us how to get 10x results in your business. And also a day in the life of a hard charger.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Calvin Becerra?

Calvin Becerra has been in the Network Marketing profession for 10 years and has built an organization that spans across more

than 90 countries. He credits his success to a work ethic he developed starting at 8 years old and the adversity that constantly challenged him throughout his life and also how he strategically uses 90 day runs to grow his business. He’s earned millions in commissions and has done it with just one company.

He and his wife Shannon live out in Southern California and have 4 children.

Favorite Quote

“Waiting for the perfect time is the best example of wasting time.”

Must Read Book

Start with Why by Simon Sinek

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Zoom

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Whatsapp

Contact Info

The90DayRun.com

Facebook

