337: Why Our Profession Is The BEST Option Out There by Jordan Adler and Kody Bateman

By Simon Chan

“Pursue your dreams and let go of your doubt.” Jordan Adler and Kody Bateman share with us things that most distributors do to NOT win in business. And also, why it’s better to be a distributor than an owner.

Who are Jordan Adler and Kody Bateman?

Jordan Adler is a 7 figure earner and wrote one of the most popular MLM books called “Beach Money.” It took Jordan over 15 years to get his major breakthrough but is now one of the top income earners worldwide in the network marketing profession. Jordan is also a two time guest on MLM Nation and has appeared on episode 49 and 300.

Kody Bateman is the Founder and CEO of a highly successful international Network Marketing company, which was featured in the 2009 INC. 500 List as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

He anchored his MLM company with an ongoing personal development focus and program, and over the past eight years he has personally conducted that event for sold-out audiences throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Kody is also the author of two books, Promptings and MLM Blueprint.

Favorite Quote

Kody – “You can get everything you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want.” – Zig Ziglar

Jordan – “Don’t quit on a bad day.”

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Kody – Audible

Jordan – Facebook

Contact Info

Kody – KodyBateman.com

Jordan –

