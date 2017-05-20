336: How to recruit in a completely cold market like a BOSS by Danielle Bernal

By Simon Chan

“Quitting wasn’t going to do anything for my life, because I was still gonna take myself with me.” Danielle Bernal shows us the mindset it takes to bounce back from tough times. And also, ways to create conversation on social media to attract new prospects.

Who is Danielle Bernal?

Danielle Bernal is a small town girl from New Mexico who got started in network marketing at 23 years old. Her warm market was unsupportive so she took all the money she had, which was only $300, and packed her stuff up in trash bags and moved to Phoenix, AZ to get a fresh start in MLM.

Along the way she’s experienced many bumps and trials and also found herself moving out to Miami a few years later. However, today she has a thriving business and is a 6 figure earner.

Danielle built the tradition way but after she had her two year old son, she has learned to use social media and the internet to build and grow her MLM business.

Favorite Quote

“Don’t let your struggles become your identity.”

Must Read Book

Three Feet from Gold by Greg S. Reid and Sharon L. Lechter CPA

Recommended Online App

Facebook Live

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Danielle plugs her prospects into her online meeting or gets them on a zoom.

Contact Info

Facebook

DanielleBernal.com

