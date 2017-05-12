333: Why This Business Is So Much Bigger Than Us by Kim Melia

By Simon Chan

“It’s not a matter of how many times we get knocked down, it’s how fast we can get back up!” Kim Melia shows us what it takes to open and grow a new country. And also, how to keep a strong vision in tough times.

Who is Kim Melia?

Before Kim Melia got started in network marketing, she was struggling working for Corporate Canada and wanted something more for herself.

Kim eventually got started in her MLM company but made no money for the first 9 months as her company was just opening up in Canada.

Today, Kim has been with her MLM company for over 18 years and has reached the highest positions in her company. She spends her free time teaching yoga and doing fundraising for her nonprofit: Work, Play, Love. Work Play Love has built an entire girls orphanage and now breaking ground on a girl’s school.

Favorite Quote

“Doing the things that seem to make no difference, but the compound effect can lead to your success or your failure.” – Jeff Olsen

Must Read Book

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olsen

The Magic of Believing by Claude M. Bristol

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Recommended Online App

Audible

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Kim sends an online video

Contact Info

WorkPlayLove.org

Facebook

KimMelia.com

