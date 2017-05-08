331: Why Sacrifice And Belief Is A Must In This Profession by Adam Westwick

By Simon Chan

Who is Adam Westwick?

Adam Westwick was a former personal trainer and health studio owner who was working 60+ hours a week until one day he realized he could never deliver on the lifestyle of his dreams.

He was never interested in MLM but decided to give it a look to see if it would fulfill his values of family and financial security.

Today, Adam is a multiple six figure earner, the husband of Kira Westwick and the father of 2 beautiful girls. They live out in Gold Coast Australia and will be speaking at NO BS NO HYPE 2017 in Australia on May 12, 13, 14.

Favorite Quote

“Winners make it happen, losers let it happen.”

Must Read Book

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnagie

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online event or online recorded events

Contact Info

Tesapierce.com

Facebook

tesapierce@yahoo.com

