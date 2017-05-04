330: Why Proper Mentorship Is Vital No Matter Your Background by Seville Ko

By Simon Chan

“Your dreams are more important than other people’s opinions of you.” Seville Ko shows us some of the sacrifices you must make to win. And also, key Lessons he learned from his 7 figure mentor.

Who is Seville Ko?

Seville Ko has a Masters Degree in Performance & Wellness along with 12 years of experience in the Fitness Industry. After finishing a successful NCAA football career and coaching a National Championship program, he transitioned into a entrepreneur as a sought after, executive-level Personal Trainer. He later owned a traditional business and also got started in network marketing.

However, MLM success didn’t happen overnight. Seville and his wife, Rachaell struggled in MLM for over 5 years and never made more than a part time income. However they never gave up because they knew the potential of network marketing.

Today, Seville Ko is a six figure earner who is on track to be the youngest millionaire in their company in North America.

Favorite Quote

“Amateurs sells products, professional sell vision.”

Must Read Book

Go Pro by Eric Worre

The Business of the 21st Century by Robert T. Kiyosaki

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Sevilles shares company video and prefers texting when communicating with prospects.

Contact Info

Facebook

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/330-seville-ko/