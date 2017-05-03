329: Why Building Online Isn’t As Hard As We Make It by Billy Funk

By Simon Chan

20 year MLM veteran, Deanna Waters share prospecting tips and the attitude and mindset of successful network marketing leaders on MLM Nation

If you want to learn tips and strategies on how to invite more prospects and sponsor more distributors you’re invited to check out my FREE Sponsoring Workshop Webinar.

Who is Billy Funk?

When Billy Funk got started in Network Marketing 5 years ago he was broke, busted and living in his parents basement. The first 2 years in MLM were a struggle for him.

Billy’s turning point was when he figured out how to use online videos and to leverage Facebook/ YouTube right way. Once that happened, Billy rose to the top and has taught his team to do the same thing.

Using a combination of online and offline recruiting, Billy has sponsored over 500 people in the last 3 years and built teams of over 50,000. He has reached the top of 2 companies in direct sales, he’s a multiple six figure earner and was the #1 income earner in his previous company.

Favorite Quote

“If you don’t stop until you get there, you get there every time.” -Billy Funk

Must Read Book

The Success Principles(TM) by Jack Canfield

Recommended Online App

Google Keep

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

His company video.

Contact Info

Facebook

YouTube

BillyFunk.com

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 329: Why Building Online Isn’t As Hard As We Make It by Billy Funk appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/329-billy-funk/