328: How To Attract Your Tribe by Stefanie Peters

“When you play all out, that’s where the magic happens.” Stefanie Peters shows us how to attract your tribe. And also, Stefanie’s 5 passion zones and what she does with them.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Stefanie Peters?

Stefanie Peters is a national speaker, author, and serial entrepreneur. She started her first business at the age of eighteen while attending high school and immediately broke the record and became the youngest female executive in one of the fastest-growing companies in North America.

Stefanie’s goal was to help women, like herself, find financial freedom and independence. As her movement grew, she cofounded Lady Boss Empire, an empowerment platform and resource center for female entrepreneurs.

Stefanie also just released her first book, Unleash Your Lady Boss; 10 Keys to Unlock your Ultimate Life and Ignite the Greatness within in Nov 2016.

Her passion is empowering people to pursue their God-given potential and pay it forward so now she hosts Unleash Your Lady Boss Life events.

Besides building multiple businesses, Stefanie is a real estate investor, certified John Maxwell coach, avid runner, fitness competitor, and a performer in the Miss Minnesota International Pageant.

Favorite Quote

“True motivation is not getting people to play their potential, it’s getting people to play beyound their potential.”

Must Read Book

Dare to Dream and Work to Win by Thomas Barrett

Recommended Online App

Messenger

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Powerpoint via Zoom

Zoom

Contact Info

Facebook

Facebook Fan Page

Instagram

UnleashYourLadyBoss.com

