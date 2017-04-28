327: How Keeping It Simple Can Have A Massive Upside To Your Business by Christine Dwyer

By Simon Chan

“Starting is messy, but you’ll learn and you’ll get better.” Christine Dwyer shows us time management tips from a busy mom building a large team. And also, expert advice on developing leaders.

Who is Christine Dwyer?

Christine Dwyer was initially against joining any home business or MLM until she found a business that aligned with her lifestyle, message and allowed her the ability to build online from home. She finally joined her company in May 31, 2008 when she was a new mom with a 18 month old and pregnant with her second child.

By 2009, Christine became the first person in her company’s history to move a business center to the highest rank, 15 Star Diamond and also the first person to move a second business center to that rank again.

Christine has receive numerous awards in her company and is currently a SuperStar Diamond II. She has mentored 9 of her leaders to multi-million status, 3 to million status and dozens to 6 figure earners. Her team, called the Platinum Presenters, has over 200,000 members.

Favorite Quote

“The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.” – Walt Disney

Must Read Book

The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz

Start by Jon Acuff

Recommended Online App

Videorama

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Christine prefers to share a video with her prospects after communicating via email

Contact Info

HomeBusinessImpact.com

Facebook

