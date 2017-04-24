325: How A Young Single Mom Of Two Is CRUSHING Her Business by Whitney Husband

By Simon Chan

“You are going to build what makes you happy.” Whitney Husband shows us time management strategies from a single mom of two. And also, social media tips to build a large organization online.

Learn to create 2 more hours in your day using my Extreme MLM Productivity regimen so that you can work on your business and still have time for your friends and family.

Who is Whitney Husband?

Whitney Husband is a single mom with 2 kids and has built a successful MLM business with over 200,000 distributors and she’s a consistent 7 figure a year earner.

She got started in network marketing because even with a college degree in business administration, she made little money as a bank teller and things got even more challenging when she was pregnant with her first child. Once Whitney got started in MLM, she was able to reach the top of her company in just 4 months and won a $10,000 cash bonus.

Whitney and her 2 kids live out in her dream home in Lufkin, Texas with a 50 acre farm with 2 dogs, 3 horses and 2 cows.

Favorite Quote

“There’s really no such thing as motivation.”

Must Read Book

How To Build Network Marketing Leaders Volume One by Tom “Big Al” Schreiter

Girl Code by Cara Alwill Leyba

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Nutshell

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Messenger

Contact Info

Facebook

