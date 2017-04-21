324: Why Being Young Is No Excuse To Not Have Massive Success by Albert Gyeke

By Simon Chan

“It’s never a lack of resources, it’s a lack of resourcefulness.” Albert Gyeke shows us what can happen when you go all in. And also, how to achieve credibility when you’re young in business.

If you want to learn tips and strategies on how to invite more prospects and sponsor more distributors you’re invited to check out my FREE Sponsoring Workshop Webinar.

Who is Albert Gyeke?

Albert Gyeke was born and raised in Ghana, Africa and is a 25 year old entrepreneur who lives in the USA now.

He’s been in network marketing for 5 years and is a multiple 6 figure earner. In his current company, he earned over $30,000 in his first 30 days.

Favorite Quote

“You’ll either find a way or you’ll find an excuse.”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Podcast

Zoom

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 324: Why Being Young Is No Excuse To Not Have Massive Success by Albert Gyeke appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/324-albert-gyeke/