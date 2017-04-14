321: How To Think Like A Leader In This Profession by Adam Lane

By Simon Chan

“Don’t just start your business, launch it!” Adam Lane shows us the difference in recruiting and sponsoring. And also, the perfect prospecting pitch.

Top performers in all professions have coaches. Whether you’re an actor like Tom Cruise… an athlete like Tiger Woods… an entertainer like Beyonce… Or a top earner in MLM. They all have coaches to continually improve their performance

All the top MLM leaders and successful distributors need coaches to continually improve their business. No matter what level or rank you are, I can coach you to your next milestone. Click HERE to see what is available.

Who is Adam Lane?

Adam Lane got an early start in network marketing at the age of 18 and was lucky to work closely with one of the top leaders in Australia. Together they were able to build a huge Gen Y team in their company. He’s built a global business in over 17 different countries.

As a lifelong entrepreneur, Adam recently was selected from hundreds of entrants to represent Australia at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit.

Favorite Quote

“You networth equals your network.”

Must Read Book

How to Have a Millionaire Mindset by Pat Mesiti

Recommended Online App

Zoom

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Adam prefers to first, pick up the phone to give a head up before he sends a tool.

Contact Info

AdamLane.co

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 321: How To Think Like A Leader In This Profession by Adam Lane appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/321-adam-lane/