320: Behind the Scenes at MLM Nation

By Simon Chan

Welcome to a special episode where you get to hear what's going on Behind the Scenes at MLM Nation

This is where you’ll get not only the latest news about MLM Nation, but a sneak peek inside the life of Simon Chan…

Learn about the latest adventures that Simon is going through…

His journey as a husband and father…

His wins and losses…

His reflections and deep thoughts…

What Simon is currently reading and learning …

In this Episode You’ll Learn:

Learning to say “No” more often

Staying focused on your quarterly goals

How to make your Facebook Live more fun and engaging

How to be a better presenter

Personal branding and speaking what you believe in

The real value and nuggets from attending events

Must Read Book

How to Be Funny by Jon Macks

Doug Stevenson’s Story Theater Method by Doug Stevenson

Recommended Resources Mentioned On Show

ANMP event

Ambitious Women Conference

