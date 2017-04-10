319: Why Your Story Is EXACTLY What Your Prospects Need To Hear by John Malott

By Simon Chan

“It’s not about who you are, it’s about who you’re becoming.” John Malott shows us why being yourself is important to your growth. And also, John’s prospecting steps that have made him millions.

Who is John Malott?

John Malott had his fair share of trouble as a kid. He was a dropout, drug addict and gang member. He realized he needed to make a change when he suffered a heart attack at the age of 17 due to his drug use.

Through network marketing, John has been able to turn his life around. Today he is a 7 figure a year earner, has a global organization of over 100,000 distributors and has made millions in lifetime commissions in the MLM profession.

Favorite Quote

“Your past doesn’t equal your future.”

Must Read Book

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

Recommended Online App

Kakao

WhatsApp

Recommended Prospecting Tool

John likes to use technology (videos, messaging apps, etc.)

Contact Info

Instagram

Facebook

johnmalott@gmail.com

