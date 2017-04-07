318: Masterclass On Launching Your Business by Nathalie Nicole Smith

By Simon Chan

“Dedication always pays off.” Nathalie Nicole Smith shares what she did to make over $10,000 in her first month. And also, how Nathalie overcame thinking about what others thought of her.

Who is Nathalie Nicole Smith?

Nathalie Nicole Smith graduated from Howard University with a double major in Communications and Business and then shortly started her entrepreneurial career with a traditional business.

However, after 5 years of working hard and being tired of revolving debt, she decided to add another stream of income that would give her freedom. She never wanted to do MLM but after watching others achieve momentum and the excitement around the the business, Nathalie decided to make a change. In less than a year, she became a National Director and earned over 6 figures on a part time basis.

Today, Nathalie Nicole Smith is a Gen Y leader whose mission is to help 1000 women become financially free.

Favorite Quote

“Success doesn’t happen by chance, it happens by change.”

Must Read Book

No Excuses! by Brian Tracy

Recommended Online App

Calendly

Evernote

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Nathalie likes to share a 9min video she created

Contact Info

NatNicoleSmith.com

Instagram

What Did You Learn?

