317: How Promoting Events Can Change Your Life by Josie Tong

By Simon Chan

“The only way to become successful in this business is to grown yourself.” Josie Tong shows us the system Josie used to recruit 130 people in 6 months. And also, a crazy story on building internationally.

Discover the untold secrets to running more profitable business opportunity meetings… So you can signup more distributors, get your downlines to duplicate and boost your income!

Who is Josie Tong?

Josie Tong comes from a nursing background where she worked 17 years as a Director of Nursing. Finally one day she quit because she was burnt out from working 50 – 70 hours a week.

Josie got involved in network marketing because she believed she was meant to be an entrepreneur instead of working for someone else.

Today, Josie is a Diamond Director, a 6 figure earner, one of the fastest growing distributors for her MLM company and lives in Sydney, Australia.

Being a mother of 2 daughters, Josie’s passion is to train and help others. She wants to make a difference in the world by inspiring parents to work at home and spend more time with their children.

Favorite Quote

“I can do this… I can do this!” (Deanna Waters)

Must Read Book

The Inexplicable Laws of Success by Singh Virend

Recommended Online App

Notebook with pictures

Samples

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Youtube

Contact Info

Tesapierce.com

Facebook

tesapierce@yahoo.com

>” width=”1590″ height=”300″>

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)



The post 317: How Promoting Events Can Change Your Life by Josie Tong appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/317-josie-tong/