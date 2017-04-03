316: How To Gain Major Influence On Social Media by Brenden Tieger

By Simon Chan

“Take massive action, make massive results..” Brenden Tieger shows us how he broke through from a team of 700 to thousands. And also, expert strategies for branding yourself on Facebook.

Who is Brenden Tieger?

Brenden Tieger is a 23 year old millennial entrepreneur. Born in South Korea and raised in Southern California.

As a child he never really “fit in” and dropped out of his first semester in University to pursue a “Real Job”. And although he was doing well for himself at the time, he felt very unhappy and unsatisfied.

That was until he found Network Marketing where in less than a year he was able to became his own boss and set his own hours. In just 14 short month Brenden is now clearing 6 figures in MLM.

Brenden lives out in Gold Coast, Australia and will be one of the speakers at the 2017 NO BS NO HYPE training event on May 12 – 14, 2017.

Favorite Quote

“The people that you started out with, most of the time, are not the people you will finish with.”

Must Read Book

Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill

Recommended Online App

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Foundr

Contact Info

Facebook

Instagram

