315: Keys to Growing FAST In Your First Year by Austin Zulauf

By Simon Chan

“There’s a difference between activity and productivity.” Austin Zulaf shows us the 5 P’s to Austin’s prospecting system. And also, why your strong or weak posture is so important.

Who is Austin Zulauf?

Austin Zulauf have over 14 years of professional experience in direct selling and training. He’s been the #1 income earner in 2 different companies and has earned over millions in commissions. In one of his businesses, he built a team of over 34,000 members in just one year and with his current company right now, he has over 3,600 active members in just over 7 months.

One of Austin’s proudest achievements is he’s been able to retire over 300 families.

Favorite Quote

“Success isn’t for the chosen few, it’s for the few who choose it.” W. Clement Stone

Must Read Book

I Dare You by William H. Danforth

Recommended Online App

Fiverr

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Austin prefers to get people on the phone and then send them one of the many tools you may have.

Contact Info

Facebook

austinzinternational@gmail.com

