By Simon Chan

Discover simon chan’s foolproof recipe for expanding your MLM business into new markets that’ll explode your downline, allow you to have fun while you travel and create a more stable long term residual income — Even if you can’t speak a second language nor know anyone that lives there! Get it HERE

Welcome to a special episode where you get to hear what’s going on Behind the Scenes at MLM Nation and get a close up view of the life of an entrepreneur.

This is where you’ll get not only the latest news about MLM Nation, but a sneak peek inside the life of Simon Chan…

Learn about the latest adventures that Simon is going through…

His journey as a husband and father…

His wins and losses…

His reflections and deep thoughts…

What Simon is currently reading and learning …

In this Episode You’ll Learn:

Quarterly Meetings and Return to Manila

The power of consistent action

Why in the end it’s all about excuses

Using money to buy time

Recommended Resources Mentioned On Show

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Click Here to Subscribe via iTunes

Click here to Subscribe via Stitcher

Click Here to Subscribe via RSS (non-iTunes feed)

The post 314: Behind the Scenes @ MLM Nation appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/314-behind-the-scenes/