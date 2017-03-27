313: Why Following Systems is Your BEST best by Jason Buckner

By Simon Chan
“Focus on the process and not the results.” Jason Buckner shows us systems that Jason uses to create residual income. And also, key philosophies Jason learnt from his mentors.
Who is Jason Buckner?
Jason Buckner was a college educated lifeguard when he came across network marketing. After years of floundering in MLM, he finally met some mentors that changed his life.
Now 20 years later, Jason likes to call himself an “overnight success.”
Favorite Quote
“Don’t be perplexed by the perplexing. It can be perplexing.” -Jim Rohn
Must Read Book
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hil
The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson
Recommended Online App
MLM Nation
Recommended Prospecting Tool
Jason loves to text a video link.
Contact Info
knewskin@gmail.com
