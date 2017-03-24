312: How a proper mindset can take you to the top by Al Rodriguez

By Simon Chan

“Run with your strengths and eventually people will shore up your weaknesses.” Al Rodriguez shows us how to get over all the “no’s” you’ll hear along the way. And also, expert techniques to overcoming lack of focus.

Discover the untold secrets to running more profitable business opportunity meetings… So you can signup more distributors, get your downlines to duplicate and boost your income!

Who is Al Rodriguez?

Al Rodriguez is a network marketing leader with almost 20 years of MLM experience. Prior to MLM, he had several traditional businesses including his mortgage banking company that sucked up his time and he had no life.

After over 7 invites to take a look at a MLM presentation, Al finally decided to join out of desperation.

When Al finally got started, he was as he described himself, “super bad” but somehow got involved in a 90 day run that forever changed his life.

Al’s motto is to work hard, work smart and it’s always family first. He and his wife are both full time networkers and they get to homeschool their two twins.

Favorite Quote

Al prefers the phrase “eye of the tiger”

Must Read Book

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz

Essentialism by Greg McKeown

Break Out! by Joel Osteen

Recommended Online App

Blinkist

Recommended Prospecting Tool

His companies 9 minute Audio or video links

Contact Info

www.TheRodBand.com

Facebook

The post 312: How a proper mindset can take you to the top by Al Rodriguez appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/312-al-rodriguez/