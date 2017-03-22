311: How To Become a Millionaire in Less Than 3 Years by Dawn Ferrentino

By Simon Chan

“People don’t join your company, they join you!” Dawn shows us the two things you have to have to be successful in network marketing. And also, two powerful approaches you can make when prospecting.

Who is Dawn Ferrentino?

Dawn has created a multiple six figure annual income and is a millionaire in her network marketing company. She’s also a motivational speaker and an upcoming author.

Before she got started in MLM, Dawn had a bachelor’s in accounting and worked in the corporate world for over 27 years.

Dawn is also certified in pilates, is a wife, and a mother of 2 sons in college.

Her mission is “To Free Everyone She Meets both Physically and Financially and to Bring All Moms Home From the Workforce to Raise Their Own Children.”

Favorite Quote

“The only way to fail is to quit.”

Must Read Book

The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth by John C. Maxwell

Recommended Online App

Online calendar

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Dawn prefers getting on the phone and guiding her prospects to the info she wants them to view.

Contact Info

DawnFerrentino.com

Facebook

dawnferrentino07@gmail.com

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/311-dawn-ferrentino/