310: Masterclass on Balancing Business and Home Life by Millie Leung

By Simon Chan

“Strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet.” Millie shows us why you should join networking groups. And also, 5 Strategies to build a big business as a busy parent.

Who is Millie Leung?

With no prior entrepreneurial background, little money, and a one-year-old toddler, Millie Leung moved to a new country with her husband in search of a better life.

Just 2 weeks after landing in the new country and with just 2 numbers in her temporary phone, she started her network marketing business.

In 26 months, she became financially free and retired her husband. She has reached the top rank of her company and has become the first female Asian international trainer for her company worldwide.

Millie is also an international best-selling author. Her new book ‘Mind and Money Makeover’ has achieved best-selling status in 3 categories on Amazon.com.

Favorite Quote

“Dream big. Start small. Act. now.”

Must Read Book

Mind And Money Makeover by Millie Leung

Launching a Leadership Revolution by Chris Brady

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Facebook

Contact Info

www.MillieLeung.com

Facebook

tesapierce@yahoo.com

